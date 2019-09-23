Saquon Barkley injury: Giants star (ankle) could miss Patriots matchup

Darren Hartwell
NBC Sports Boston

The New York Giants may have to face the defending champions without their best offensive player.

Giants running back Saquon Barkley is expected to miss "several weeks" with a high ankle sprain he suffered Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

Dr. Jess Flynn speculated that Barkley will be sidelined for four to six weeks. Considering the Giants play the New England Patriots three weeks from now on a short week (Thursday, Oct. 10), it seems unlikely Barkley would be ready for that game.

New York earned its first win of the season Sunday under rookie quarterback Daniel Jones, who replaced Eli Manning as the Giants' starter. But losing Barkley is a crushing blow, considering his backup, Wayne Gallman, mustered just 13 yards on five carries Sunday.

Oh, and the Giants also will be up against a Patriots defense that hasn't allowed a single point so far this season.

New England won't look this Sunday's game against the undefeated Buffalo Bills and next week's matchup with the Washington Redskins, but for those peeking ahead, the Patriots' 2019 campaign just got easier.

UPDATE (1:05 p.m. ET): Based on Adam Schefter's latest update, it appears almost certain that Barkley won't play against the Patriots.

