Saquon Barkley injury: Giants star (ankle) could miss Patriots matchup

The New York Giants may have to face the defending champions without their best offensive player.

Giants running back Saquon Barkley is expected to miss "several weeks" with a high ankle sprain he suffered Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

The #Giants are expecting to be without star RB Saquon Barkley for the next several weeks because of his high-ankle sprain, source said. Not surprising given the nature of the injury and his presence with a walking boot and crutches on the sideline. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 23, 2019

Dr. Jess Flynn speculated that Barkley will be sidelined for four to six weeks. Considering the Giants play the New England Patriots three weeks from now on a short week (Thursday, Oct. 10), it seems unlikely Barkley would be ready for that game.

With a significant high ankle sprain, expect that #Giants RB Saquon Barkley could be out 4-6 weeks. https://t.co/JvPCuZTtDJ — DocFlynn (@jessdeede) September 23, 2019

New York earned its first win of the season Sunday under rookie quarterback Daniel Jones, who replaced Eli Manning as the Giants' starter. But losing Barkley is a crushing blow, considering his backup, Wayne Gallman, mustered just 13 yards on five carries Sunday.

Oh, and the Giants also will be up against a Patriots defense that hasn't allowed a single point so far this season.

New England won't look this Sunday's game against the undefeated Buffalo Bills and next week's matchup with the Washington Redskins, but for those peeking ahead, the Patriots' 2019 campaign just got easier.

UPDATE (1:05 p.m. ET): Based on Adam Schefter's latest update, it appears almost certain that Barkley won't play against the Patriots.

MRI revealed Giants' RB Saquon Barkley suffered a high ankle sprain that could sideline him anywhere from 4-8 weeks, per source. Longer timeline is considered more likely; the Giants have a bye in week 11, which could give him eight weeks to recover and return for last six games. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 23, 2019

