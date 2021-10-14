Saquon Barkley injury update: Giants RB opens up on left ankle sprain, 'taking it day by day' to return

Garrett Stepien
·3 min read
Giants running back Saquon Barkley ended his silence on his left ankle injury Thursday when he met with reporters, expressing a sense of relief but also frustration. Barkley got carted off in the first quarter of this past Sunday's 44-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

"When I first rolled my ankle, I kind of thought it was just a little roll," he said. "It's happened before. I didn't expect to swell up like that. Obviously, you guys probably all saw from the TV or the picture that was out there. Didn't expect it to swell up that fast.

"Obviously, just frustrated. I knew I had to sit out the rest of the game. I feel like I just started getting my stride back, just started feeling good. But everything happens for a reason and a little setback, and just got to go back to work."

Barkley, whose 2020 season ended with a torn right ACL during Week 2 of last September's 17-13 loss to the Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, is working himself back once again. While there is no timetable for his return, he has one thought in mind.

"Taking it day by day, just listening to the trainers," Barkley said. "I'm just going to attack the rehab process and whenever we're able to get back out there on the field, go out there and try to."

Through four-plus games in 2021, Barkley has attempted 54 rushes for 195 yards (3.6 average) and two touchdowns. He has rounded out his production with 14 receptions for 130 yards (9.3 average) and one touchdown.

"I'll be honest, it's frustrating," Barkley said. "Doesn't make sense, why it's happening. But obviously, when you get hurt, you have one or two days ... to reflect and feel bad for yourself and have that 'why me' mentality, but you can't keep that mindset. Having that mindset, you'll never get anywhere with it.

"Just you've got to look on the brighter side. Everything happens for a reason. This could slow me down to help me out in other ways, get myself ready and whenever I get back on the field, just get back to the sport that I love and get back to contributing, help the team."

In the meantime, the Giants (1-4) enter Week 6 with a challenging home game against the 4-1 Los Angeles Rams. As Barkley attacks his rehab, the Giants have matchups with the Carolina Panthers (Oct. 24), Kansas City Chiefs (Nov. 1) and Las Vegas Raiders (Nov. 7) on deck for Weeks 7-9.

"This could be a blessing in disguise -- it is going to be a blessing in disguise," he said. "I'm going to create it to be a blessing in disguise. ... It slowed me down a little bit, but it's just going to be a little bump and I'm just going to take advantage of just continuing to rehab my knee and get better throughout the season and rehab this and one day I'm going to go back out there full go and attack it."

