Saquon Barkley "numb" to idea of Giants using franchise tag again

Giants running back Saquon Barkley said last week that vocalizing his desire to be with the team for his entire career "doesn’t help or doesn’t hurt" because "it’s out of my control" if the team wants to sign him to a long-term extension.

The Giants passed on doing so last year and used a franchise tag on Barkley instead. They could do the same for a cost of $12.1 million this year and General Manager Joe Schoen called it "a tool we have at our disposal" at a Monday press conference without elaborating on the team's plans.

Barkley told reporters in the team's locker room that he won't be having a formal exit interview with the team because they "talked more than enough last year" and said his only feeling about another franchise tag is that he hopes the Giants let him know their plans sooner rather than later.

"They did it last year. So, I'm numb to it," Barkley said, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com. "I don't have any feelings toward that at all. If you're gonna do it, just don't wait until March 5. Just get it over with. If not, let me go. Simple."

Barkley missed three games with an ankle injury this season and ran 247 times for 962 yards and six touchdowns in his 14 appearances for the Giants.