Saquon Barkley with a highlight-reel two yard reception

Yes, you read that headline correctly.

The NFC East clash between the New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys has been a rather ugly affair in the early going. Dallas capitalized off an interception from Mike Glennon that looked more like a popup to second base with a touchdown, but the missed extra point forced the Cowboys to settle for the six-point lead.

But then, Giants running back delivered what might be the best two-yard reception in NFL history:

On a third-and-1 play, Barkley chips a defender before releasing to the flat, and Glennon’s pass is well behind the running back. But Barkley manages to snare the pass with one hand, accelerate upfield and break through a tackle to pick up the first down.

Hyperbole? Perhaps. But this is a tremendous effort from Barkley that is worthy of such high praise.