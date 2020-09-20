Saquon Barkley headlines rash of injuries to mar early Week 2 NFL games

Week 2 of the 2020 NFL season saw a number of players impacted by injury.

RB Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

Barkley had to be helped off the field after his knee buckled. He was carted to the locker room for X-rays and ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Mostert has been ruled out with a knee injury, while Garoppolo also won’t return after hurting his ankle.

Akers was ruled out of the Rams’ game with a rib injury.

Campbell suffered a knee injury and had to be carted off the field. He was ruled out.

Denver’s starting quarterback initially headed to the medical tent after an apparent shoulder injury in the first quarter and was replaced by Jeff Driskel. Lock was later officially ruled out of the game.

RB David Montgomery, Chicago Bears

Montgomery landed badly after a run and left the field. He was questionable to return with an apparent neck injury after heading to the locker room.

#Bears RB David Montgomery is walking off the field without any assistance. https://t.co/RCflx0C7gj — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) September 20, 2020

