Giants running back Saquon Barkley is finally heading into the operating room to repair his torn ACL.

Per multiple reports, Barkley is set to have surgery to repair the injury in Los Angeles on Friday. Barkley was injured 40 days ago in the Giants’ Week 2 loss to the Bears.

Barkley also suffered an MCL injury and his work to rehab that was part of the reason why he waited until now to have the operation. Doctors also wanted swelling associated with the injury to go down before the operation.

The hope for the Giants is that Barkley will be ready to go when training camp opens next summer.

Saquon Barkley having ACL surgery Friday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk