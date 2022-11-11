Saquon Barkley: It would be a great story for Odell Beckham to come back

The Cowboys have shown free agent receiver Odell Beckham the love. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons started the campaign by tweeting at Beckham.

The Giants also want Beckham, and they have made that known to him but in a more direct way.

“I don’t have to tweet at him,” Giants running back Saquon Barkley said Friday, smiling, via video from Connor Hughes of SNY TV.

Barkley attended Beckham’s 30th birthday party during the Giants’ off week. They did not talk about a return to the Giants for Beckham, a first-round choice of the team in 2014 who overlapped with Barkley for one season. They didn’t need to, Barkley said.

“He knows how I feel, [and] he knows how we feel in this locker room,” Barkley said. “He’s a heck of a player. I’m more focused on him continuing to attack his rehab. . . . He’s a special player, and he’s still got a lot left in the tank. I know how he is with his mindset going at this rehab. When he is able to come back, he’s going to show his skill set.”

Beckham spent his first five seasons with the Giants, catching 390 passes for 5,476 yards and 44 touchdowns. Former General Manager Dave Gettleman, who was not with the Giants when they selected Beckham, traded the three-time Pro Bowler to the Browns after the 2018 season.

The Giants’ current G.M., Joe Schoen, has left open the door for Beckham’s return.

Beckham recently visited the team’s training facility to see receiver Sterling Shepard, who is out for the season with a torn ACL.

Beckham already has a familiarity with the Giants.

“I feel like there’s not really a sales pitch,” Barkley said. “It’s New York. It’s the Giants. Obviously, he has familiar faces within this facility and in this locker room. Personally, I think it would be a great story to come back to a place that he was at before and continue to help build success. . . . He’s a special player. He can help any team.”

Cowboys players have been relentless in their pursuit of Beckham, starting with Parsons’ tweet, which Beckham acknowledged, and continuing in news conferences this week with Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and CeeDee Lamb.

“I saw Micah tweet something at him,” Barkley said. “He’s Odell. He’s a heck of a player. When he’s healthy, [he is] one of the best players in the league. Why wouldn’t anybody want him on their team?”

Doctors were expected to clear Beckham to return to football activities this week, nine months after he tore his ACL in Super Bowl LVI. Several teams are expected to have interest in Beckham, who could seek a multi-year deal.

Saquon Barkley: It would be a great story for Odell Beckham to come back