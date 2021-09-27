Saquon Barkley on Giants fans booing John Mara: ‘It’s not fair’

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones didn’t appreciate fans booing tight end Evan Engram following his fumble, and expressed that after the game.

But Engram wasn’t the only one booed on Sunday.

During Eli Manning’s jersey retirement ceremony at halftime, Giants co-owner John Mara stepped up to the podium to honor the two-time Super Bowl MVP. Whatever he said could barely be heard as nearly 80,000 reigned boos down upon him.

And it didn’t cease. Not until Manning himself stepped up did the fans stop letting their feelings be known.

Giants running back Saquon Barkley didn’t appreciate that. He feels the anger is misdirected and that Mara didn’t deserve what he got.

“I don’t think that’s fair to Mr. Mara. I think he’s done a great job. He’s a great owner. We just have to keep doing better as a team,” Barkley told reporters after the game.

Mara took it in stride, however.

“I would boo, too. We’re 0-2 and down at half,” Mara said as the second half got underway.

These won’t be the last boos Mara hears. Fans have completely run out of patience with his ownership, the team and the players. They’re tired of wasting their time, energy and money on this franchise and they’re letting that be known.

It’s back to “The Wilderness Years” for this team and it’s only a matter of time before we seen planes flying over MetLife Stadium calling for the heads of those in charge.