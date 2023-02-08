Saquon Barkley: Giants coaching staff revitalized entire organization

This is a big offseason for the New York Giants as they attempt to keep some star players, such as running back Saquon Barkley and quarterback Daniel Jones, in the fold with new contracts.

Jones is said to be the priority and management has stated as much publicly. Barkley, however, may end up being a bit more difficult to keep. The Giants want him back but may not be able to find the money and cap space to do so.

“Everyone knows how I feel about New York,” Barkley said over the weekend at the Pro Bowl Games. “I have a great agent and she’s going to take care of that.”

Barkley’s fifth-year option expires next month and he is reportedly seeking a deal that will pay him as much as $16 million per year. The Giants are said to be fixated on a lower number.

Barkley has played for some sorry Giants teams since they made him the second overall pick in the NFL draft out of Penn State back in 2018.

He wants to stay with the Giants after completing a Pro Bowl season in which he did two things that he’s not used to doing: staying healthy and playing in the postseason.

A lot of that can be credited to first-year head coach Brian Daboll, the man responsible for turning the Giants back into winners.

“He’s brought energy and spark, brought back life,” Barkley said. “To not just the players but to the whole facility, the whole area. . . not on Dabes but all of the coaches. Everyone who came in did a really good job.”

We shall see if Barkley will be part of the next chapter of the Giants’ resurgence. Free agency begins March 15.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire