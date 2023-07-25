Saquon Barkley, Giants agreed to 1-year deal worth up to $11M

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley can earn up to $11 million next season. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI

July 25 (UPI) -- Star running back Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants agreed to a 1-year contract worth up to $11 million, a league source told UPI on Tuesday.

The Giants announced in March that they would apply a non-exclusive franchise tag on the two-time Pro Bowl selection.

Barkley, who was seeking a long-term contract, never signed that tender and said he considered sitting out in 2023.

The 26-year-old running back ran for a career-high 1,312 yards and scored 10 touchdowns on 295 carries in 16 starts last season. He also caught 57 passes for 338 yards.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft totaled a league-high 2,028 yards from scrimmage and 15 touchdowns in his first season, but struggled with injuries over his next three campaigns.

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley totaled a career-high 1,312 rushing yards in 2022. File Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI

Barkley totaled 6,069 yards from scrimmage and 37 touchdowns over his first five seasons. He played on the $7.2 million option year of his rookie contract in 2022.

Giants veterans will report to training camp Tuesday at the Quest Diagnostics Training Facility in East Rutherford, N.J.