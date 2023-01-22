Saquon Barkley on his future with the Giants, loss to a tough Eagles squad | Giants Post Game

After the Giants 38-7 loss to the Eagles in the NFC Divisional Round, Saquon Barkley addressed what went wrong for the offense and his current thoughts heading into free agency.

Recommended Stories

  • Brian Daboll after 38-7 loss to Eagles: 'We had a crash landing...give Philly credit, we got beat in all facets' | Giants Post Game

    In this Giants post game news conference, head coach Brian Daboll called the Giants 38-7 loss to the Eagles in their Divisional round matchup a "crash landing". Daboll added, "they're a good team...they did a better job of executing their stuff and they had it rolling tonight." It was hard for the coach to reflect positively on the team's strong season. "You know when you lose this time of year, it sucks."

  • Shooter was drunk, had been told to leave KC funeral before opening fire, witness says

    Employees of a south Kansas City funeral home had asked a man who appeared be drunk to leave before he returned with a gun and opened fire, one witness said.

  • Seahawks safety Jamal Adams still has long recovery ahead

    After tearing his quadriceps tendon in the opener, Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams will still likely need the whole offseason to recover.

  • Ralph Macchio, William Zabka And Cobra Kai Cast React To The Netflix Series' Renewal For Sixth And Final Season

    Following the news that Cobra Kai was renewed for a sixth and final season at Netflix, the cast, including Ralph Macchio and William Zabka responded.

  • Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reveals which team he enjoys beating the most

    Vladdy continues to win the hearts of Blue Jays fans by repeatedly bashing the Yankees.

  • How Amanda Bynes Is Reuniting With All That Co-Stars Nearly A Year After The End Of Her Conservatorship

    Amanda Bynes will make her first public appearance since her conservatorship ended through a mini-reunion with her All That co-stars.

  • Concussion experts discuss Tua’s medical outlook, what he should do if concussed again

    Concussion experts offer insight on Tagovailoa’s medical outlook

  • Taylor Kinney takes leave of absence from 'Chicago Fire' to 'deal with a personal matter'

    "Chicago Fire" star Taylor Kinney is taking a leave of absence from the show to deal with a personal matter, a source close to the production told Fox News Digital

  • Feds seized nearly $700 million from FTX founder Bankman-Fried

    Federal prosecutors have seized nearly $700 million in assets from FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried in January, largely in the form of Robinhood stock, according to a Friday court filing. Bankman-Fried, who has been accused of stealing billions of dollars from FTX customers to pay debts incurred by his crypto-focused hedge fund, has pleaded not guilty to fraud charges. The Department of Justice revealed the seizure of Robinhood shares earlier this month, but it provided a more complete list of seized assets Friday, including cash held at various banks and assets deposited at crypto exchange Binance.

  • Cardinals narrow field of play-by-play candidates to two. One has a metro-east tie.

    And he appears to be the early favorite to replace Danny Mac on TV.

  • Eagles overreactions: The NFC should be terrified of Jalen Hurts & Co.

    The Eagles put the game away early Saturday night and torched the Giants in South Philly to advance to the NFC Championship Game. By Adam Hermann

  • I ordered the same meal from Wendy's, McDonald's, and Burger King, and the second cheapest blew me away

    An Insider reporter compared the chains' double cheeseburgers, fries, chicken nuggets, and honey-mustard sauces.

  • Dejounte Murray calls out Spurs legend Tony Parker for not being a good mentor

    "Tony ain't like [losing his job]... I know he didn't like it, because if he liked it, he would've mentored me the way he should have."

  • High egg prices should be investigated, U.S. farm group says

    (Reuters) -The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) should examine high egg prices for signs of price gouging from top egg companies, a farm group said, as Americans continue to pay more than ever for the household staple. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has pointed to a record outbreak of avian flu as a reason for the high prices. Cal-Maine Foods, which controls 20% of the retail egg market, reported quarterly sales up 110% and gross profits up more than 600% over the same quarter in the prior fiscal year, according to a late December filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

  • National reaction to Eagles 38-7 divisional round win over the Giants

    The Eagles defeated the Giants 38-7 in the divisional round and here's the national reaction to the win and Nick Sirianni rocking a Dream Chasers chain afterward

  • Fact check: CNN headline about Damar Hamlin cardiac arrest was digitally altered

    A CNN article about Damar Hamlin's discharge from the hospital was altered to wrongly claim a connection to the COVID-19 vaccine.

  • 'What crime?' Wagner chief questions U.S. sanctions

    STORY: A Russian mercenary group fighting in Ukraine - private military contractor Wagner - fired back at the White House Saturday after Washington on Friday announced new sanctions against the group. White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said Friday that Wagner,&nbsp;which has claimed credit for Russia's battlefield advances in Ukraine, would be designated a significant Transnational Criminal Organization -- a move that would&nbsp;freeze any U.S. assets and prohibit&nbsp;Americans from providing funds, goods, or services to the group.KIRBY:&nbsp;"With these actions, and more to come, our message to any company that is considering providing support to Wagner is this: Wagner is a criminal organization that is committing widespread atrocities and human rights abuses, and we will work relentlessly to identify, disrupt, expose, and target those assisting Wagner."Kirby said the Wagner group had taken delivery of an arms shipment from North Korea to help bolster Russian forces in Ukraine - including infantry rockets and missiles - and that images showed five Russian railcars that traveled from Russia to North Korea.North Korea's Foreign Ministry has called the report groundless.On Saturday, the head of Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, published an open letter to the White House, asking Kirby "what crime" his company had committed.Prigozhin, who previously denied connections to Wagner, admitted in September that he founded the mercenary army, which has played a major role in the conflict, describing &nbsp;Wagner as a fully independent force with its own aircraft, tanks, rockets and artillery.Kirby said Russian President Vladimir Putin has been increasingly turning to Wagner for military support, causing some tensions in Moscow.“We continue to assess that Wagner currently has approximately 50,000 personnel deployed to Ukraine, including 10,000 contractors and 40,000 convicts. Our information indicates the Russian Defense Ministry has reservations about Wagner's recruitment methods. Despite this, we assess that it is likely that Wagner will continue to recruit right out of Russian prisons.”Aside from the new sanctions, Prigozhin is wanted in the United States for interference in U.S. elections, something that he said in November he had done and would continue to do.

  • This Kansas woman goes to 32 NFL games in 73 days — scoring 561,700 TikTok followers

    She hangs out on the sidelines. She poses with mascots. And sponsors pay for it. “I always knew that I would be doing something pretty big in the world. I just didn’t know exactly what it would be.”

  • 49ers vs. Cowboys predictions: Experts' picks in NFC Divisional Playoff

    Here's who experts around the league are predicting to win in the Dallas Cowboys-San Francisco 49ers showdown.

  • Teammates say Tom Brady indicated after Monday’s game that he won’t return to Tampa Bay

    After the Buccaneers were bounced out of the playoffs on Monday night, Tom Brady said only that he would take it one day at a time in determining his future. But teammates think he’s done in Tampa Bay. NFL Media reports that “several” Buccaneers players felt after their interactions with Brady following the game that [more]