Saquon Barkley explains Giants' 'scary' potential in playoffs

Jan 1, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) celebrates a defensive stop with running back Saquon Barkley (26) during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports / © Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Saquon Barkley embraces the notion that the Giants are a dangerous team entering the playoffs.

"I think we're clicking at the right moment, giving ourselves a great chance," Barkley said of New York after Sunday's 38-10 win over the Indianapolis Colts to clinch an elusive postseason spot. "And to go back to your question, I think we're a team that has shown that no matter what -- down by 10, down by 17 -- we're going to fight. And that's a scary team to go against -- that will never go away."



Barkley, who took 12 carries for 58 yards (4.8 average) and caught two passes on four targets in Week 17's rout of the Colts (4-11-1), alluded to the chip on Big Blue's shoulder.

"Let's be honest -- no one besides the men and women in that facility gave us a chance to accomplish this," Barkley said, referencing the Giants' 4-13 finish to the 2021 season under former head coach Joe Judge and five years in a row with a losing record. "And we just stuck to the script, kept believing in each other and gave ourselves the opportunity and we did it. But at the end of the day, we've still got next week to get ready for. And you want to make it to the playoffs, but it's not like -- when you're making the playoffs, it's not like you’ve won the Super Bowl. You give yourself a chance to compete for a Super Bowl, so it's just another step ahead and we've just got to keep working."

In the midst of a career year under first-year head coach Brian Daboll, Barkley sees the Giants forming a timely identity.

"I think we're meeting it," said Barkley, who has rushed 295 times for 1,312 yards (4.4 average) and 10 touchdowns in 15 games. "We came in and wanted to be smart, tough, dependable. That is something Coach Dabs said -- 'I want smart, tough, dependable guys.' That's why we win football games. I think if you go in that locker room, you are going to see a lot of smart, tough, dependable guys."