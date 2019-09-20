Saquon Barkley excited about future and present with Daniel Jones

Running back Saquon Barkley doesn’t have much more experience than quarterback Daniel Jones, but the year under his belt is enough for him to get asked about what advice he’s giving his Giants teammate.

Barkley said he told Jones to “be you” because he’s here for a reason and has already impressed both the organization and his teammates. The move to Jones jumpstarts the future of the Giants franchise as the plan is for Jones and Barkley to be the foundation for winning seasons in years to come, but Barkley said that he’s not overlooking the potential for better results in the present as well.

“I guess you could say the future,” Barkley said, via the New York Post. “Just more excited for him getting out there and playing in the NFL. We also understand that there is no need to panic, but we understand we’re 0-2 and we have to do things to get things going, get things rolling, and why not start it this week and go down there against Tampa against a great team, a great defense, and great defensive coaches and try to come out there with a win.”

With 227 rushing yards through the first two weeks, Barkley’s been one of the lone highlights for the Giants. Defenses will be keying on him while they make Jones prove he can beat them, which makes Jones’s first challenge as an NFL starter an obvious one.