Saquon Barkley: Eagles’ dominance of Giants ‘doesn’t sit well’

The New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles will meet for the 182nd time on Christmas Day at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Eagles lead the all-time series, 92-87-2, but that’s somewhat misleading.

Although the historical series has been close, it’s played out quite differently over the past decade-plus. Since Week 14 of the 2008 regular season, the Eagles have gone 25-6 against the Giants and have won the last four meetings.

The last time the Giants won in Philly? Week 8 of the 2013 regular season.

Simply put, the Eagles have completely dominated the Giants for more than 10 years running and the disparity between the two teams only seems to be growing.

“It’s been like 10 years. That’s the truth. We haven’t been beating Philly,” running back Saquon Barkley said on Thursday. “I don’t think that sits well in anybody’s stomach. I don’t think that sits well if you’ve been here for a long time, especially the guys that have been here the longest, (Sterling Shepard), myself. We hate saying that we hate answering the questions, ‘How would it feel to win in Philly’ or to not beat Philly. We’re sick and tired of it.”

Barkley knows there’s only one way to stop those questions and it’s by beating Philly and getting that monkey off their backs.

“The only way we are going to change that is by going out there and winning a game,” he said. “For some reason, that’s been a team, and Dallas, those have been the two teams that we struggle to beat over the last couple of years, the last decade to be honest and if we want to get to where we want to be, those are teams we got to start beating and that’s just the facts.”

It seems unlikely that any trend will change on Monday afternoon. The Giants are banged up and are currently listed as 13.5-point road underdogs.

Follow the Giants Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire