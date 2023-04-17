On Saquon Barkley and Dexter Lawrence's absence from the Giants' offseason program, and what comes next

Jan 15, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) looks on during warmups before a wild card game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. / Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Brian Daboll made sure to reiterate the fact the Giants had “great turnout” for the start of their offseason program. And, surely, they did. From a numbers perspective.

Among those not there were the Giants' best players on both offense and defense as running back Saquon Barkley and lineman Dexter Lawrence remained away in protest of a new contract.

Noteworthy? Absolutely.

Big deal? Hardly.

“It’s April 17th,” Daboll said.

The truth of the matter is that the Giants don’t need to worry about their two stars’ specific whereabouts until the end of July. That’s when training camp begins and they start their real preparation for this coming season. There is no new system for the two to learn. Neither is a recently signed or drafted player wanting to familiarize himself with the area. They will accomplish as much on their own as they would at 1925 Giants Drive.

Yes, ideally, you want everyone in attendance. It’s better to be there than to not be there. But the NFL is a business — do not forget that — and, right now, both Barkley and Lawrence are doing what they believe is in the best interest of their own business.

Lawrence was a good player for the Giants his first three years. He blossomed in Wink Martindale’s scheme into one of the league’s best interior defensive linemen in 2022. Lawrence set career highs in tackles (68), tackles for loss (seven), quarterback hits (28) and sacks (7.5). He earned the first Pro Bowl and All-Pro (Second Team) honors of his career as a reward for his accomplishments.

And now the 25-year-old, in the fifth and final year of his rookie contract, wants to be compensated off the field for what he’s done on it. Jeffery Simmons, drafted two picks after Lawrence, just signed a four-year, $94-million deal with the Tennessee Titans. Daron Payne, drafted one year before Lawrence, played out his rookie contract before receiving a four-year, $90-million deal.

Lawrence and Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams figure to be the next to receive a long-term extension.



Story continues

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) celebrates a defensive stop during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at MetLife Stadium / Vincent Carchietta - USA TODAY Sports

Talks between the Giants and Lawrence’s camp are ongoing. There’s some optimism this situation resolves itself in the coming weeks and months. The parameters of the deal, thanks to Payne and Simmons, are set. It’s just about the two sides finding a middle ground, which most around the league believe will happen.

Things are a bit more complicated with Barkley.

The Giants had a long-term extension on the table for Barkley at the bye that would have paid him $12.5 million annually. The two sides reengaged after the season, with the Giants upping their offer to around $13 million annually. Barkley declined both, wanting to be paid in the same ballpark as San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey. Once the Giants extended Daniel Jones and tagged Barkley, though, that offer came off the table. Even if Barkley wanted one, there is no long-term extension outstanding.

That makes sense. As spectacular as Barkley is when healthy, he's had health issues and plays a devalued position. Packers Pro-Bowler Aaron Jones took a $5 million pay cut this offseason. The top three backs on the free agent market signed for pennies on the dollar — Carolina’s Miles Sanders (four years, $25 million), Detroit’s David Montgomery (three years, $18 million), and New Orleans’ Jamaal Williams (three years, $12 million).

Teams clearly are not willing to pay running backs. They don’t view it as smart business. It doesn’t make much sense for Joe Schoen to pay Barkley, which is why Schoen is not paying Barkley.

Barkley made it clear when he spoke to the media on baggy day he would be annoyed playing on the franchise tag. That’s likely why he still hasn’t signed it. Eventually, though, he will have to. It’s hard to imagine he pulls a Le’Veon Bell or Melvin Gordon. While not what he wants, the tag still awards Barkley $10 million for 2023.

There’s a notion going around social media that both Barkley and Lawrence are holding out from the Giants offseason program because they’re annoyed Daniel Jones received his big-time payday while they have not. Daboll bit his tongue when asked about that, but it’s hard not to see the ridiculousness of the theory.

Businesses require business decisions. That’s exactly what the Giants’ two best players are doing.

Eventually, they’ll be back. The Giants will need them back.

But they don’t need them right now.