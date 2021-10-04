Saquon Barkley delivered a win for the New York Giants vs the Saints

Kevin McGuire
·1 min read
Simply put, Saquon Barkley won a game for the New York Giants on Sunday.

Midway through the fourth quarter, Barkley caught a pass from Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and took it to the house to cut the Giants’ deficit from 21-10 to 21-18 following a two-point conversion.

But Barkley was not done there, of course. After taking the game into overtime in the Superdome, Barkley pushed one just across the goal line in overtime for the first win of the season by the Giants.

New York Giants legend Michael Strahan certainly enjoyed the moment as well.

Saquon, naturally, celebrated the win with some choice photos on his Twitter account afterward.

