Saquon Barkley: Daniel Jones can lead the Giants to 'two Super Bowls'

Few players will be under as big of a microscope as New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones.

With the specter of being drafted higher than most people imagined and the big shoes of Eli Manning to fill, Jones could use all the support he can get during offseason workouts. Fortunately he has that in the team’s biggest star, Saquon Barkley.

“Daniel Jones went crazy yesterday in practice. He had himself a day. I believe in him,” Barkley told reporters Saturday, via SNY. “Right now, ‘oh, you're an awful pick,’ but when he wins two Super Bowls, everyone's going to be like ‘he was the greatest pick of all time.’”

Barkley’s prediction — intended or not — was a spot-on comparison for the player Jones will have to replace. Manning’s stats may be middling, but his ticket to Canton will be punched by his pair of Super Bowl wins over the New England Patriots.

Giants fans seem to be torn between acknowledging that the team is overdue to replace their long-time signal-caller and stuck in denial about moving on from Manning. Both groups would be thrilled, however, if Jones can lead the Giants to another two Super Bowls.

The comparisons between Jones and Manning are pretty easy, beyond their looks and the fact that both were coached by David Cutcliffe. Head coach Pat Shurmur and the other backup quarterbacks noted how similar the two QBs are temperamentally.

“There is a lot of similarity in their stature and how they handle themselves. Personality-wise, I would say in some ways they are similar as we get to know Daniel and his personality more,” Shurmur said, via ESPN. “They are very calm in their approach. They are very fiery under the covers. I don't think you want to misrepresent either one of them. They are both very fiery of making sure things are done properly. They demand it of themselves and the people around them.”

Jones should have plenty of time to learn under Manning — maybe even three years — and given how poorly the Giants have played lately, there’s not much pressure yet for a Super Bowl, let alone two.

But given how rabid Giants fans can be, a vote of confidence can go a long way while the fans wait for his debut.

