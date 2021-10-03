Saquon Barkley: Conversation with Daniel Jones led to TD catch

The Giants were down 11 points to the Saints in the fourth quarter at the Superdome when they split Saquon Barkley out as a receiver to the left from their 46-yard-line.

Barkley ran past cornerback Marshon Lattimore, caught a pass from quarterback Daniel Jones and was off to the races for a touchdown that cut New Orleans’ lead to 21-16. Jones would run for a two-point conversion and the Giants were able to send the game with a field goal in the final minute.

Barkley would come up with the game-winner on the first offensive possession of the extra period and he said his 54-yard score came about because he and Jones saw Lattimore was vulnerable to that play.

“We ran that play earlier and I saw [Lattimore] was sitting on the out,” Barkley said, via Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com. “Me and [Jones] had a conversation that it could be there. So I was just ready for it, DJ threw me a great ball, and when you get one on one with the safety, you gotta make that guy miss and I was able to do that.”

Jones threw for 402 yards and Barkley picked up 126 yards from scrimmage in the 27-21 win. That would be a pretty good blueprint for the team to win a few more games in the future.

