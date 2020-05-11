Saquon Barkley, Christian McCaffrey are Vegas favorites to lead NFL in rushing

Giants running back Saquon Barkley and Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey are the co-favorites to lead the NFL in rushing this season.

The over-unders at Caesars Sportsbook pegged both Barkley and McCaffrey at over or under 1,249.5 rushing yards. Those are the highest over-unders on the board. Last year McCaffrey gained 1,387 rushing yards, while Barkley had 1,003 rushing yards despite missing three games.

Next is Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, with an over-under of 1,229.5 rushing yards. Last year Elliott had 1,357 rushing yards.

Last year’s leading rusher, Tennessee’s Derrick Henry, has an over-under of 1,199.5. In 2019 Henry finished with 1,540 rushing yards.

Bengals running back Joe Mixon has an over-under of 1,059.5 yards after rushing for 1,137 yards last year. Vikings running back Dalvin Cook has an over-under of 1,049.5 yards after rushing for 1,135 yards last year.

