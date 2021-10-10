Saquon Barkley carted off field with apparent ankle injury

Is it possible Saquon Barkley’s redemption season is already off the rails? It certainly didn’t look good on Sunday as Barkley’s New York Giants were facing Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys.

Barkley suffered an ankle injury that led to the former Penn State running back to being carted off the field. Barkley appeared to roll his ankle on a play where nobody should really want to voluntarily watch the replay. Simply put, it did not look great.

He was ruled out or the remainder of the NFC East contest, and his future availability is now a big question moving forward.

Giants’ RB Saquon Barkley carted to locker room with ankle injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 10, 2021

Saquon Barkley rolled his ankle on a Cowboys defensive player and was carted off into the locker room. He has been ruled out for the rest of the game, per @AdamSchefter. pic.twitter.com/1yRHyFTm4w — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 10, 2021

Barkley returned to the NFL field this season after rehabbing from a torn ACL suffered early in the 2020 NFL season. We will have to wait and see what the immediate future holds for Barkley now after a punishing game for the Giants against the Cowboys.