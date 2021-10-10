Saquon Barkley carted off with ankle injury

Giants running back Saquon Barkley stepped on Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons‘ foot in the first quarter and had to be carted to the training room.

Barkley initially was listed as questionable to return, but the Giants quickly downgraded him to out.

He has an ankle injury, and a closeup of Barkley’s ankle on the Fox broadcast showed noticeable swelling.

Barkley limped off after an incompletion on a quick slant with 6:17 left in the first quarter. The team’s medical staff called for a cart on the sideline, and Barkley limped to it for the ride to the training room.

Barkley had two carries for 9 yards before leaving.

The Cowboys lead 3-0 after the first quarter.

