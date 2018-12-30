Saquon Barkley caps off remarkable rookie season with 2,000 yards

For the long term, the Giants might have been better off going with a quarterback rather than a running back in the 2018 NFL draft. For the here and now, though, they’ve got themselves one of the best bruising yardage machines in the league.

Saquon Barkley has capped off a remarkable rookie year with yet another gem of an effort against the Dallas Cowboys, and along the way, he became just the third rookie running back to amass 2,000 yards from scrimmage.

He joins Edgerrin James and Eric Dickerson as the only running backs to achieve that feat. Along the way, he also passed Reggie Bush for the most receptions by a rookie running back in NFL history with 89. Barkley finished with 142 total yards and a touchdown in the Giants’ season-ending 36-35 loss to the Cowboys.

The Giants have huge, yawning problems at the quarterback position, the offensive line and the entirety of the defense. But it appears they’ve got any and all running back issues locked down for the foreseeable future.

Saquon Barkley carved up the record books for New York this year. (Getty)

Jay Busbee is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Contact him at jay.busbee@yahoo.com or find him on Twitter or on Facebook.