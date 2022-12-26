Saquon Barkley calls for Giants fans to be loud in Week 17

The New York Giants will close out their home schedule this Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The game itself will also carry crucial importance. If the Giants defeat the Indianapolis Colts, they will punch their first playoff ticket since 2016 and just their second since winning Super Bowl XLVI at the conclusion of the 2011 season.

The significance is not lost on Giants players, either. And that’s why running back Saquon Barkley is calling for Giants Nation to pack the seats and get loud.

Home Finale at MetLife this Sunday, Giants fans NEED YOU THERE!!! NEED YOU LOUD!! Merry Christmas 🎄 — Saquon Barkley (@saquon) December 26, 2022

MetLife Stadium has been more lively this season than at any other point in recent memory. There has been a true home-field advantage that has, at times, factored into the outcome of games.

That’s precisely what the Giants are hoping will happen again on Sunday.

