Saquon Barkley, Brian Daboll had "animated discussion" in second quarter

The Giants had a chance to end their scoreless streak against the Cowboys following cornerback Cor'Dale Flott's pick of Dak Prescott to end the first quarter.

Flott gave the offense the ball at the Dallas 12 to open the second quarter, and the Giants gained only 6 yards on four plays. The fourth-down play was a run up the middle by Saquon Barkley that DeMarcus Lawrence and company sniffed out and stopped for no gain.

Barkely, according to Fox sideline reporter Tom Rinaldi, had an "animated discussion" with coach Brian Daboll after leaving the field.

Rinaldi, via Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, also reported that the Giants receving corps is visibly frustrated.

The Giants, who lost to the Cowboys 40-0 on opening day, are starting rookie Tommy DeVito. They have 28 yards, including 16 net passing yards. DeVito is 4-of-9 for 24 yards and has two carries for 8 yards.

Barkley has seven carries for 1 yard.