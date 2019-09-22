Saquon Barkley in boot, using crutches on Giants sideline

The Giants won’t get running back Saquon Barkley back on the field on Sunday.

Barkley left shortly before halftime with an ankle injury and the team ruled him out before the third quarter got underway. Barkley later returned to the Giants sideline with his right foot in a protective boot and the running back was using crutches to make his way around the bench area.

FOX Sports reported during the game that Barkley has had x-rays, but there’s no word on the results or the exact nature of Barkley’s injury at this point.

The Giants trailed 28-10 at the break, but they’ve cut that deficit to 28-18 early in the third quarter. Evan Engram took a Daniel Jones pass 75 yards for a touchdown on their first offensive play of the half and a pass to Sterling Shepard netted them a two-point conversion.