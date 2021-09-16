Giants vs Broncos: Saquon Barkley on first game since ACL tear | Giants Post Game
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
In this Giants vs Broncos post game interview, NYG running back Saquon Barkley, just being on the field for week 1, was the culmination of 'a lot of blood, sweat and tears', after recovering from a torn ACL last season. Barkley: 'It's a blessing to go back out and play the sport I love'. While he saw limited action, 10 carries for 26 yards, he's determined to get back to being the dynamic offensive force the Giants so desperately need.