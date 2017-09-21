Is Saquon Barkley better than Ezekiel Elliott? NFL scouts weigh in

There’s an endearing innocence that’s accompanied Penn State running back Saquon Barkley‘s rise to one of the most dynamic players in college football. He entered this summer more excited by the notion of moving off-campus than auditioning for the NFL draft. After all, he’d never lived in his own apartment and signed a lease before. Barkley’s idea of a big night out? Eating chicken wings at Applebee’s with his old roommate, Andre Robinson. If they splurge, they may end up at Texas Roadhouse.

After cementing himself as an elite NFL prospect by compiling 306 total yards and three touchdowns in the Rose Bowl last year, Barkley hasn’t glanced too far ahead. A true junior, Barkley asked running backs coach Charles Huff if the Nittany Lions would hold a scholarship for him if he decided to come back for his senior season next year. “His mind is very present,” Huff told Yahoo Sports this week. “He’s not an idiot, he knows he has an opportunity. But he barely talks about the NFL. It’s who he is.”

But just because the NFL rarely comes up around Barkley doesn’t mean that the league isn’t talking about him. Yahoo Sports polled a half-dozen NFL front-office types, coaches and analysts about Barkley, and there’s a rousing debate around the league as to whether he’s a better prospect than Ezekiel Elliott when he entered the draft out of Ohio State two years ago.

Both Elliott and former LSU star Leonard Fournette ended up the No. 4 pick in the past two drafts, bucking a trend of NFL franchises not putting a premium value on tailbacks. Elliott justified the pick by leading the NFL in rushing as a rookie. Fournette rushed for 100 yards in his debut. Could Barkley join them in that rarefied NFL draft air?

Yahoo spoke to two NFL scouts who’ve studied both Elliott and Barkley extensively. (The comparison between those two is cleaner, as scouts from that region don’t tend to overlap with the SEC.) Barkley is considered the same caliber of prospect as Elliott, with only slight variances in how the scouts view him. “He’s the best running back prospect I’ve seen in at least four years,” said a scout who asked to remain anonymous. “He’s a different kind of dude, man. If he’s not a top-10 pick, I’d be shocked. Like shocked.”

We’ll call him Scout A, and he gives Barkley the edge on Elliott as a prospect for a few reasons. (And he thinks highly of Elliott, considering him one of the two or three best tailbacks in the NFL.)

“Saquon Barkley is better than Zeke, he’s faster than Zeke and has more twitch,” Scout A said. “Saquon Barkley is a different guy with an extra gear. He’ll never get caught from behind. Zeke doesn’t get caught often, but he can.”

Barkley brings the same versatility that Elliott does in the pass game, but all the scouts and executives polled admitted that Barkley isn’t in the same class as Elliott in pass protection. (Elliott was on the kickoff team his freshman year at Ohio State, which scouts loved because it showed his toughness.)

In Scout A’s eyes, Barkley’s slight edge as a prospect comes from explosiveness, lateral quickness and cutting ability. Barkley has been timed as fast as a 4.33 at Penn State, which is a transcendent time for a tailback. Scout A predicts Barkley plays at around a 4.43, which he calls an “extra step” over the 4.49 Elliott plays at. “I’m not going to say he’s going to come to the league and rip it up like Zeke,” Scout A said. “Zeke went to the best situation he could have possibly gone to with that offensive line. But even if Saquon Barkley went somewhere with a bad offensive line, he’s going to make plays.”

Scout B calls it a close race between Barkley and Elliott as a player. “A lot of guys like Saquon more than Zeke,” he said. “He’s really, really good. But I thought Zeke was better.”

Scout B’s determination comes down to Elliott’s power at the line of scrimmage. He says that Barkley is faster going “zero to 40,” but Elliott’s burst is better “zero to 10.” Scout B adds: “There’s a little more pick-up and explosion on contact at the line of scrimmage to power through tackles. There was a clear delineation there.”

