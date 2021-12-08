Saquon Barkley back on practice report with ankle injury

Saquon Barkley (ankle) wasn’t on the Giants’ practice report last week. He is back on it this week.

The team lists him as limited in a walkthrough practice Wednesday in Tucson, Arizona, where the Giants are spending the week between road games.

Backup quarterback Mike Glennon (concussion) did not practice, while starting quarterback Daniel Jones (neck) was limited. Jones is not cleared for contact, but the Giants are “optimistic” Glennon can play Sunday.

If not, Jake Fromm, signed off the Bills’ practice squad last week, will.

Receiver Kenny Golladay (rib), defensive back Adoree' Jackson (quad) and receiver Kadarius Toney (oblique) sat out Wednesday’s session.

Receiver Sterling Shepard (quad) was limited.

