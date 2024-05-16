Saquon Barkley will be back at MetLife Stadium in Week 7

Giants fans have made their displeasure with running back Saquon Barkley's decision to sign with the Eagles clear over the last couple of months and they found out on Wednesday night when they'll have their chance to do so during a game between the NFC East rivals.

Barkley and the Eagles will make the short trip to MetLife Stadium to face the Giants in Week Seven. It is a 1 p.m. ET game that will be televised on Fox.

After getting booed at a Knicks game, Barkley said that a player "can’t bail or become a traitor" when their previous team doesn't offer them a contract to stay. Barkley was a first-round pick in 2018 and played out all five years of his rookie contract before receiving a franchise tag for 2023. He wound up signing a different one-year deal for his final season with the Giants, but the two sides never seemed to get close to an agreement for a long-term deal.

The Eagles and Barkley didn't have any problems on that front. He agreed to a three-year deal that can be worth more than $36 million early in free agency and he'll get a chance to show the Giants what they're missing in October.