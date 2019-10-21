Saquon Barkley’s ankle fine, but “didn’t do enough to help” Giants

Josh Alper
Saquon Barkley returned to game action with 72 rushing yards, eight receiving yards and a touchdown on Sunday, but those results came in a losing effort.

The Cardinals sacked Daniel Jones eight times and forced three turnovers in a 27-21 loss that dropped the Giants to 2-5 on the season. Barkley said after the loss that “our season is not over” and having a healthy Barkley would improve their chances of better results in the future.

Barkley gave the team a scare when he limped off the field after a defender fell on his ankle in the third quarter, but he had it re-taped and returned to the game without experiencing any other problems.

“I felt like I was running well,” Barkley said, via NJ.com. “I think I did a little too much on some stuff. But that’s part of my game. Sometimes, it doesn’t work. Most of the time, it works. I think cutting was fine. I broke some long ones today, made some people miss. I think I did fine. I know I felt fine, but didn’t do enough to help my team win. I was able to take my normal workload. Physically, I feel good.”

The Giants get the Lions and their 28th-ranked run defense next week. That may offer Barkley a chance to do more to help his team get their first win since Week Four.

