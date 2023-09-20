Saquon Barkley, Andrew Thomas ruled out for Thursday night

Giants head coach Brian Daboll appeared to be engaging in a bit of gamesmanship on Tuesday when he refused to rule running back Saquon Barkley out for Thursday night because Barkley is a "quick healer" and it looks even more like that on Wednesday.

Barkley has been ruled out of the Giants' road game against the 49ers because of the sprained ankle he suffered in last Sunday's comeback win over the Cardinals.

Reports earlier this week indicated Barkley could miss multiple games. That has been the case with two previous ankle injuries Barkley has suffered and it took some time for him to get back up to speed in the wake of those absences.

Matt Breida, Gary Brightwell, and Eric Gray are the other backs on the Giants' 53-man roster.

The Giants also ruled left tackle Andrew Thomas out for the second straight week with a hamstring injury. Joshua Ezeudu started in his place last week.

Left guard Ben Bredeson (concussion) and edge rusher Azeez Ojulari (hamstring) round out the group of players who won't play. Linebacker Micah McFadden (neck) and wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) are listed as questionable.