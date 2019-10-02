Saquon Barkley already running at Giants practice

Giants running back Saquon Barkley appears to be making a fast recovery from his high ankle sprain.

Barkley was on the practice field with the Giants this morning. In video from Art Stapleton of the Bergen Record Barkley appears able to run and change direction comfortably.

After he was hurt in Week Three, reports indicated Barkley would miss 4-8 weeks. If he’s already moving this well in Week Five, it seems likely that he’ll miss closer to four weeks than eight.

With Daniel Jones replacing Eli Manning, the Giants’ offense has improved even without Barkley. But they’d love to get Barkley back soon, and his work at today’s practice suggests they can.