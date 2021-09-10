Saquon Barkley, Adoree’ Jackson among Giants on final injury report ahead of Week 1

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Coby Green
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Adoree&#39; Jackson looks on during practice
Adoree' Jackson looks on during practice

The Giants released their final injury report ahead of Sunday's Week 1 matchup with the Denver Broncos, and a few key names remain on the list heading into the weekend.

First off, Evan Engram has officially been ruled out for the 4:25 p.m. contest at MetLife Stadium. The tight end is still dealing with a calf injury he suffered in the finale preseason game and has missed practice all week.

Luckily for the Giants, Kyle Rudolph appears ready to suit up for the offense.

Additionally, Saquon Barkley (knee) and Adoree' Jackson (ankle) were both listed as questionable.

Barkley, of course, is still working his way back from tearing his ACL last season, but appears to be ready to go.

Joe Judge said ahead of Friday's practice that Barkley had "one more hurdle" to clear and that if he got through practice without any setbacks, he should be good to go for Sunday.

Jackson has been limited in practice this week while dealing with the ankle injury he suffered back in late August. He said earlier this week that he hasn't done any team drills since the injury.

It's unclear if he'll be ready for Sunday.

Recommended Stories

  • Judge encouraged by Barkley's practices for Giants opener

    Roughly a year after tearing his right ACL, indications are Saquon Barkley is going to play for the New York Giants in the season opener against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Coach Joe Judge said the 2018 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year had a good week of practice, terming the workouts encouraging and promising. The Giants listed Barkley as questionable.

  • Joe Cullen says Andrew Wingard will start vs. Texans, but Andre Cisco will see snaps

    Cullen said that Cisco will see a lot of reps as a rotational player.

  • Joe Judge on what he wants to see from Saquon Barkley, updates other injured Giants heading into Week 1

    The Giants are less than four days away from kicking off the 2021 season against the Denver Broncos, but they may or may not have all of their offensive superstars.

  • Giants vs. Denver Broncos Week 1 Pick and Prediction

    The New York Giants face the Denver Broncos in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season. Here's SNY's pick and prediction.

  • Broncos vs. Giants injury report: Bradley Chubb questionable for Week 1

    Broncos OLB Bradley Chubb (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants. He'll be a game-day decision.

  • Curtis Samuel doesn’t practice on Thursday

    Wide receiver Curtis Samuel‘s debut for the Washington Football Team doesn’t look like it is going to happen on Sunday. Samuel left Wednesday’s practice after just a few minutes with what appeared to be further trouble from the groin injury that limited him throughout the summer. Samuel was ultimately listed as a non-participant in practice [more]

  • Austin Ekeler misses practice with hamstring injury

    Chargers running back Austin Ekeler missed six games with a hamstring injury last season. He is beginning this season with a hamstring injury. The Chargers’ injury report brought the bad news with Ekeler listed as a non-participant in Wednesday’s practice. Ekeler had 170 touches for 933 yards and three touchdowns last season, his first as [more]

  • Breaking down all five first-round rookie quarterbacks with Tony Romo

    CBS NFL analyst Tony Romo broke down the games of all five first-round rookie quarterbacks for Touchdown Wire.

  • Staley, Herbert looking to get Chargers back into contention

    A lot has changed in a year for Brandon Staley and Justin Herbert. Heading into last year's opener, Staley was preparing for his first game as defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams. Herbert was taking second-string snaps and adjusting to life in the NFL.

  • Washington will place Curtis Samuel on IR

    Washington receiver Curtis Samuel won’t be suiting up for Sunday’s matchup with the Chargers after all. Head coach Ron Rivera said in his Friday press conference that Samuel will be placed on injured reserve. Rivera was clear that it should be a short-term stint on the list for Samuel, who has been working his way [more]

  • U.S.-bound migrants face bottleneck in Colombia

    Thousands of miles away from the U.S.-Mexico border to the south, another border crisis is unfolding… Throngs of mostly Haitian migrants in the Colombian beach town of Necocli are causing a major bottleneck awaiting their turn to enter Panama and continue their journey to the U.S. Mayor Jorge Tobon Castro says new arrivals have pushed the town to the brink. "Today we are experiencing another crisis due to the holding up of more than 14,000 migrants that we have in the municipality of Necocli, because more than 1,000 or 1,200 migrants arrive in Necocli daily and we can only dispatch 500 on the boats.'' The majority of the migrants moving through Necocli are Haitian or Cuban Others come from African nations like Ghana and Mali. The lifting of COVID-19 border closures sent the number of migrants soaring, with the foreign ministers of Colombia and Panama agreeing last month that 650 migrants could initially cross per day, with the quota gradually falling to 500. But each day more than double that number arrive, often camping on the beach awaiting their turn for boat transport. Many of the migrants told stories of being robbed or otherwise abused during their journey – and said the wait was expensive and stressful. HAITIAN MIGRANT, LUIS, SAYING: ''Here life is really hard because everything is going up, food, paying for accommodation and I am traveling with four. It is difficult. I really didn't come here to stay. I want to cross but it's difficult to buy a ticket." From the coast of Colombia... These migrants hope to cross the Gulf of Uraba toward the jungles of Panama, where smugglers guide groups on foot through one of the most treacherous stretches on the clandestine route to the United States.

  • Cowboys-Bucs was most-watched Kickoff Game since 2015

    One game into the 2021 NFL season, we may have already seen the game of the year. The Buccaneers beat the Cowboys on a last-second field goal after the teams combined for 882 yards and 60 points. The TV ratings it generated are not a surprise given how tight the game was throughout as well [more]

  • Constellation Brands Signs Multi-Year NFL Partnership

    Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE: STZ) has signed a multi-year partnership with the New York Jets, New York Giants, and MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, in collaboration with Modelo and the Corona Brand Family. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Modelo Especial will be an official beer sponsor of the New York Giants, and Corona Extra will be an official beer sponsor of the New York Jets. As part of this new partnership, Constellation Brands is launching multiple bra

  • Ravens putting Nick Boyle on injured reserve

    Season-ending injuries at running back have been a dominant theme of Ravens medical reports the last few weeks, but that isn’t the only offensive spot where the Ravens will be shorthanded to kick off the 2021 season. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters on Friday that the team is placing tight end Nick Boyle [more]

  • Brandon Staley “optimistic” Austin Ekeler will play on Sunday

    It looks like Austin Ekeler will play in the Chargers’ season opener against Washington. Ekeler (hamstring) did not participate in Wednesday or Thursday’s practice. But he was limited on Friday and Los Angeles has listed him as questionable. “He looked good out there,” head coach Brandon Staley said, via Daniel Popper of TheAthletic.com. “Optimistic for [more]

  • Week 1 Fantasy Preview: Who will be the Ravens starting RB?

    Liz Loza and Dalton Del Don react to the news of Gus Edwards’ injury at Ravens practice before looking at the fantasy implications for each Week 1 game in the NFL.

  • With Taylor Decker out, Penei Sewell has been taking reps at left tackle

    When Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Taylor Decker wouldn’t be able to play in Sunday’s game against the 49ers, he named a few candidates to take his place. But one of the contenders seems to be above the others. According to multiple reporters, Penei Sewell said after Friday’s practice that he’s been taking reps [more]

  • Bears name team captains for Week 1 vs. Rams

    Weekly captains are back! See which players from offense, defense and special teams will represent the Bears in Week 1 vs. Bears.

  • Ravens officially announce four roster moves, including the signing of RB Latavius Murray

    The Ravens announced four roster moves on Friday, including the signing of veteran RB Latavius Murray

  • Football betting: Top five contest picks of the weekend

    With the rise in popularity of football betting contests, the Yahoo Sportsbook staff is offering its top football picks for this weekend’s slate.