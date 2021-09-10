Saquon Barkley, Adoree’ Jackson among Giants on final injury report ahead of Week 1

Adoree' Jackson looks on during practice

The Giants released their final injury report ahead of Sunday's Week 1 matchup with the Denver Broncos, and a few key names remain on the list heading into the weekend.

First off, Evan Engram has officially been ruled out for the 4:25 p.m. contest at MetLife Stadium. The tight end is still dealing with a calf injury he suffered in the finale preseason game and has missed practice all week.

Luckily for the Giants, Kyle Rudolph appears ready to suit up for the offense.



Additionally, Saquon Barkley (knee) and Adoree' Jackson (ankle) were both listed as questionable.

Barkley, of course, is still working his way back from tearing his ACL last season, but appears to be ready to go.

Joe Judge said ahead of Friday's practice that Barkley had "one more hurdle" to clear and that if he got through practice without any setbacks, he should be good to go for Sunday.

Jackson has been limited in practice this week while dealing with the ankle injury he suffered back in late August. He said earlier this week that he hasn't done any team drills since the injury.

It's unclear if he'll be ready for Sunday.