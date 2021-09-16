Saquon Barkley is active for Thursday Night Football

Giants running back Saquon Barkley is playing in Thursday Night Football. He was not among the team’s inactives.

The team listed Barkley as questionable Wednesday as he continues to recover from last season’s knee injury. Two games in four days is not ideal, and it will be worth watching whether the Giants have him on a pitch count tonight.

He played 29 of 61 offensive snaps Sunday and saw 11 touches for 27 yards.

The Giants already had ruled out linebacker Cam Brown (hamstring) and tight end Evan Engram (calf). Their other inactives are receiver Collin Johnson, cornerback Josh Jackson, cornerback Sam Beal, linebacker Justin Hilliard and linebacker Quincy Roche.

Washington had no players with designations on its Wednesday injury report after placing Ryan Fitzpatrick on injured reserve. Its inactives are cornerback Darryl Roberts, defensive end Shaka Toney, offensive tackle Saahdiq Charles and tight end Sammis Reyes.

Washington running back Antonio Gibson, who was a limited participant in Monday’s estimated practice report, had no designation Wednesday and is good to go.

