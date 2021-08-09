Saquon Barkley activated from PUP list, huge step in his recovery | SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano reacts to the news of the Giants activating RB Saquon Barkley from the NFL PUP list and will resume practicing. Vacchiano explains what this means in terms of his recovery and how the Giants will ease him back into everything so he's at full speed for all of the regular season.