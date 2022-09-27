Saquon Barkley’s 36-yard touchdown run gives Giants their first lead

Saquon Barkley‘s first 11 carries covered 39 yards. His 12th went for a 36-yard touchdown.

Anthony Barr missed a tackle on Barkley, who ran off right guard, and he was off to the races. He outran Trevon Diggs to the end zone.

It was the first rushing touchdown allowed by the Cowboys this season.

The Giants have their first lead of the night, going up 13-6 with 5:31 remaining in the third quarter.

Barkley now has 75 yards on 12 carries and two catches for 34 yards.

Daniel Jones has seven carries for 68 yards and has completed 15 of 23 passes for 151 yards.

