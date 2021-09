Associated Press

After three games and a lot of ugly football, Arthur Smith finally picked up his first win as an NFL coach and his first game ball, courtesy of Matt Ryan. As far as celebratory dancing in the Falcons' locker room after their last-second 17-14 win over the New York Giants on Sunday, Smith and owner Arthur Blank declined to take part. Younghoe Koo kicked a 40-yard field goal as time expired and Ryan threw two touchdowns and led the late, game-winning drive as the Falcons (1-2) handed the Giants (0-3) their second straight loss on the final play.