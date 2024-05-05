Sapa triples twice, C-Falls cruises

May 5—COLUMBIA FALLS — Jace Hill and Dawson Juntunen combined on a five-inning three-hitter, and Reggie Sapa hit two triples as Columbia Falls beat Troy 12-2 in high school baseball Saturday.

Troy jumped ahead 2-0 on L Peterson's two-run single in the first inning, but the Wildcats (12-2) quickly made up that deficit, hitting two singles on each side of a Troy error to lead 4-2. Hill's RBI double scored Dayne Tu and made it 5-2 in the first.

Sapa tripled to lead off the second inning and scored on Conor Venezio's groundout; in the third inning he hit a two-run triple and came in on Kellen Kroer's single for a 10-2 lead.

Michael Mitts added a double for Columbia Falls. Kroger, Tu and Hill all scored twice.

Hill went three innings on the hill, allowing two hits, three walks and two runs. He struck out five, and Juntunen allowed one hit and fanned four in his two innings of work.