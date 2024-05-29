Santucci: Upcoming FHSAA meeting could alter high school sports in Florida for long term

One meeting could shape the next decade — or more — for high school sports in Florida.

The Florida High School Athletic Assocation's Board of Director's meeting on Tuesday includes votes on Name, Image and Likeness (NIL), an Open Division for team sports and a shot clock for basketball.

Recency bias aside, it's not hyperbole to say that this shaping up to be the most important board meetings since the COVID-19 meetings in late summer/early fall of 2020. And unlike trying to navigate the health concerns of a global pandemic, Tuesday's votes will chart a new course and create new realities for high school athletes in Florida.

The main event is the NIL vote.

Florida is one of only 20 states that does not allow high school athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness. The board has held multiple workshops in recent months and the indication is the vote will pass.

It's an exciting time for high school athletes, especially elite recruits like Zephyrhills defensive back DJ Pickett and Columbus power forward Cameron Boozer, who could reap a big financial reward.

At the same time, some coaches are concerned that the FHSAA will be unable to effectively police NIL and the state's open enrollment policy will create a Wild West environment where schools with deep pockets will find a way to effectively purchase top players and championships.

FHSAA Executive Director Craig Damon offered a way for the board to use NIL to restrict transfers at a recent workshop, but multiple board members immediately voiced their opposition.

FHSAA executive director Craig Damon looks on before the Class 4S football state championship game on Dec. 10, 2023, at Bragg Memorial Stadium.

The current proposed bylaws don't offer much in the way of oversight or enforcement and it will be worth watching to see if any late changes are made to the proposed bylaws during Tuesday's meeting.

An Open Division is an interesting proposal — one that Damon has long championed, but it may not have the support to pass.

The Open Division would take the top eight teams in the MaxPreps rankings, regardless of classification, in each team sport and put them in their own bracket for a state title. For fans, it's a dream and could create a measure of competitive balance.

Consider, Chaminade-Madonna's football team, which has won three consecutive state championships. During those three championship runs, the Lions outscored their opponents by a combined score of 563-40. Would putting them in a class with seven of the premier teams in the state make for more exciting games? Probably.

But it does have issues to solve. The double-elimination concept could create numerous financial issues, especially if a team from Miami is required to make multiple trips to the Panhandle. Taking teams that would likely be guaranteed four playoff home games — and gates — and requiring them to potentially go on the road twice before bowing out is a tough pill to swallow.

There's also the reality that many football coaches in South Florida were openly against the Metro and Suburban split, which the board ended in December after two years. Will they support creating a bracket that will could take four or five of its best teams and have them fight for one prestigious title? The answer is probably not.

So, while NIL may be the headliner, the Open Division discussion and vote could be even more fascinating.

That's to say nothing of the shot clock vote, which has created some spirited debate among board members just in the discussion phase. In 2022, the FHSAA voted to implement a 35-second shot clock but did not require teams to use it.

The new proposal would expand the use of the shot clock to include the playoffs, if both teams agree to it. The voluntary nature of it could create some very interesting pre-game discussions if the bracket pairs a team that likes to run with a squad that has a tendency to patiently drain the clock.

But if it's approved, it's another step closer to making the shot clock mandatory for the FHSAA state series, which will have major ramifications for some programs.

That's the underlying current of Tuesday's meeting: Long-term change.

If the NIL, Open Division championships, and expanded shot clock proposals pass, high school athletics in Florida will look very different in the fall and for years to come.

