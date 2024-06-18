Santos threaten to open legal case against Juventus in Kaio Jorge move

Kaio Jorge’s recent move from Juventus to Cruzeiro, could land the Bianconeri in hot water with Santos, the club where they purchased the striker from in 2021.

According to tuttomercatoweb, Santos have publicly denounced the Old Lady, accusing them of having not honoured an agreement in the contract, which stated that they should have been notified before any potential sale for the right to have first refusal on re-signing the player.

It’s understood that Santos are now waiting for a response from Juventus, before deciding whether or not to take the matter to FIFA, world football’s governing body.

Juventus announced the sale of the 22-year-old, who spent last season on-loan at Frosinone, on the 11th of June, and Santos put out a press-release in which it stated that, “At no time was Santos informed of the information on the transaction or consulted regarding its interest in reacquiring the player.”

Kaio Jorge made 20 Serie A appearances last season, scoring three times, which was not enough to keep Frosinone in the top-flight, as they suffered a final day defeat to Udinese.

Steve Mitchell | GIFN