Santonio Holmes, Antonio Brown, sickle cell trait, and one weird Steelers story

Here’s a weird one. But it’s the NFL, so every third thing, give or take, is weird.

It involves a former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver, a current Steelers receiver, and a genetic condition.

Let’s proceed.

Santonio Holmes goes where he shouldn’t

During an August radio interview, former Pittsburgh receiver Santonio Holmes revealed that Antonio Brown carries the sickle cell trait; Holmes’ son has sickle cell anemia, and Holmes casually mentioned that Brown has the gene, too.

But why? Former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Santonio Holmes revealed something about Antonio Brown, above, that may or may not be true, but wasn’t his business anyway. (AP)

Steelers fans in particular are aware of sickle cell because of former safety Ryan Clark. In 2012, when Pittsburgh played against the Denver Broncos in Denver, Clark didn’t play because he has sickle cell. In Clark’s case, he was severely affected by the elevation in October 2007; when Clark and the Steelers played in Denver, he developed significant pain in his left side, became gravely ill, and needed to have his spleen and gall bladder removed. It ended his season.

While roughly 8 percent of African-Americans carry the sickle cell trait, many do not suffer any adverse affects. Clark’s 2007 episode was relatively rare.

Brown not happy

The Steelers are playing in Denver this Sunday, and on Tuesday, coach Mike Tomlin was reminded of the Clark situation and asked if any current players on the roster had sickle cell. Tomlin wouldn’t answer.

“I’m not getting into that,” he said. “That’s private medical information. Just know that if we do, we’ll do what’s appropriate, but I’m not disclosing people’s private medical information. If they choose to address it with you guys publicly then obviously I’ll talk about it, but I’m not getting into that.”

On Friday, reporters asked Brown about what Holmes had said, and he got angry.

“Is he a doctor?,” Brown replied, via Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Regardless of whether what Holmes said is true, it wasn’t his place to say anything.

Story Continues

Brown has played in Denver before

Brown could have sickle cell trait, but again, not everyone has attacks like Clark did.

The All-Pro receiver has played in Denver twice before: in January 2012 during the playoffs, when he had five catches for 70 yards, and in the 2012 regular-season opener, when he had four catches for 74 yards.

He did not play there during the 2015 Divisional round because he had suffered a concussion the week earlier against the Cincinnati Bengals.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Cowboys’ Cooper pokes fun at struggling NBA player during TD celebration

• Coaches point out why they see Michigan defeating Meyer, Ohio State

• Brawl breaks out at Egg Bowl in Mississippi State’s win

• Raiders’ QB wants to ‘mess up the draft’

