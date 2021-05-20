Santino Ferrucci transported to hospital with minor left leg injury in Indy 500 practice crash

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nate Ryan
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

INDIANAPOLIS — Santino Ferrucci was involved in the first major crash of Indy 500 practice Thursday and needed help getting to a safety vehicle after suffering a minor injury during the hard impact in Turn 2.

The Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver backed his No. 45 Dallara-Honda into the SAFER barrier in Turn 2 with a hour of 45 minutes remaining in a six-hour session.

After IndyCar AMR safety team workers needed a few minutes to extricate Ferrucci from his car, he was unable to put weight on his left leg outside the cockpit. He was carried to the waiting safety truck for a ride to the infield care center.

Dr. Geoffrey Billows, the medical director at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, said “Santino’s fine,” but the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver was transported to Methodist Hospital for further evaluation.

“He just has a minor injury on his left leg,” Dr. Billows told NBC Sports reporter Dillon Welch during practice coverage on Peacock. “We’re just sending him downtown for some advanced imaging. He’s able to bear weight. He’s conscious and alert. No really significant injuries.”

Asked whether Ferrucci would be cleared to return for practice Friday, Dr. Billows said, “I would think so, but it’s going to depend upon the rest of the evaluation.”

Ferrucci had turned the third-fastest lap Thursday before the crash, which was the first over nearly three days of Indianapolis 500 practice for the May 30 race (11 a.m. ET, NBC) on the 2.5-mile oval.

The track returned to green 15 minutes after Ferrucci’s crash with 90 minutes left in practice for Thursday.

The session began at noon with nearly a massive crash as Colton Herta narrowly avoided disaster by brushing the outside wall in Turn 4 and then making light contact with Scott McLaughlin.

Herta angrily blamed the incident on Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, which seemingly was arranging a low-speed photo of drivers Graham Rahal, Takuma Sato and Ferrucci crossing the Yard of Bricks finish line.

IndyCar officials said the incident was being reviewed.

Santino Ferrucci transported to hospital with minor left leg injury in Indy 500 practice crash originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories

  • Colton Herta blasts Rahal teams after contact with Scott McLaughlin in Indy 500 practice

    Colton Herta was angry at the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing teams after making contact with Scott McLaughlin early in Indy 500 practice Thursday.

  • Rahal team penalized after Indy 500 photo shoot causes crash

    An attempted photo opportunity almost went terribly wrong on the opening lap of Indianapolis 500 practice when Colton Herta crashed into both Scott McLaughlin and the wall, oblivious at more than 200 mph to the Instagram moment ahead. Rahal Letterman Lanigan had its three drivers slowly fan across the Indianapolis Motor Speedway frontstretch at the start of Thursday's practice for a planned picture. IndyCar said it was unaware of a Rahal photo shoot and so the track was “hot” for the entire field.

  • Photo op on Indy 500 track nearly causes crash in practice: 'The stupidest thing I’ve ever seen'

    Pro tip: Don't slow down across the finish line when the cars behind you are going 220 mph.

  • Andretti at ease at Indy after stepping back from racing

    His car so far is just OK and he could use a lot more speed ahead of Indianapolis 500 qualifying. As he readied for his third day of practice Thursday, the 34-year-old Andretti found himself “super happy, relieved and relaxed” for perhaps the first time in 16 trips to the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing.” “I think the thing I love about it is now I can form it into more of my own baby and not just what everybody else wants me to do,” Andretti said.

  • NASCAR driver Matt DiBenedetto’s future is uncertain, but he’s practicing patience

    “I’ve been able to establish myself in the sport and can contend for wins,” No. 21 driver Matt DiBenedetto said.

  • IndyCar inks extension with series title sponsor NTT

    IndyCar announced a contract extension with NTT at its title sponsor Thursday, a move that solves one of the big financial questions facing Roger Penske in his second year as owner of the series. NTT is a global technology giant that became title sponsor of the IndyCar Series in 2019. The company has since become the official technology partner of IndyCar, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the Indianapolis 500 and NASCAR's Brickyard weekend.

  • How NASCAR's Kevin Harvick has mixed up his training

    Sports Pulse: Why Kevin Harvick has been spending more time in his go-kart.

  • Rep. Louie Gohmert said his SAT score would 'shock people that think I'm the dumbest guy in Congress'

    Gohmert claimed without evidence that Americans did better on SAT college entrance tests before the Department of Education was created.

  • How Ford burned $12 billion in Brazil

    SAO PAULO (Reuters) -A century ago Henry Ford came to Brazil and established the town of Fordlandia, hoping to become an Amazonian rubber baron, but retreated deep in the red. Ford Motor Co announced the closure of its manufacturing plants in January, dealing a heavy blow to its more than 5,000 workers in the country and almost 300 dealerships. Ford had burned through $7.8 billion, the bulk in accumulated losses but also some cash injections, according to the documents filed in Sao Paulo state, where the automaker is registered in Brazil.

  • Zenith’s Latest Chronograph Revives a Beloved Watch Design From the 1970s

    Talk about a blast from the past.

  • Buescher and sponsor Fastenal sign extensions through 2024

    Roush Fenway Racing on Wednesday announced a contract extension with both driver Chris Buescher and longtime sponsor Fastenal. The deal with Fastenal was extended through the 2024 season. The distributor has been a Roush anchor partner since 2010 when Fastenal joined the team as primary sponsor for Carl Edwards in the Xfinity Series.

  • Kia Reveals Its EV6, the Brand’s First EV to Ride on New Hyundai E-GMP Platform

    Kia’s electric crossover will seat five, go 300 miles on a charge.

  • Chilton hopes good day at Indy helps Carlin turn corner

    Max Chilton could have panicked when travel rules stranded him in England and forced him to miss an IndyCar race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Instead, the 30-year-old driver and his Carlin team stayed poised, focused and disciplined. The composure appears to be paying off as Chilton had the third-fastest lap without a tow Wednesday in practice for the Indianapolis 500.

  • Speed over shuffleboard: Boris Said, 58, shakes off retirement for COTA run with MBM

    Four years ago, Boris Said was set to retire after what he deemed to be his final NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International. Since then, he has had a change of heart. This weekend, Said, now 58 years old, will attempt to qualify MBM Motorsports‘ No. 13 car for the inaugural Xfinity Series […]

  • Motor racing-Max is getting under Lewis's skin, says Red Bull boss

    Lewis Hamilton's comments about Formula One rival Max Verstappen suggest the Dutch driver is beginning to get to the seven-times world champion, Red Bull team boss Christian Horner said on Thursday. The sport's most successful driver of all time, with 100 pole positions and 98 wins, suggested at the Monaco Grand Prix that, unlike him, Verstappen "feels perhaps he has a lot to prove". Red Bull's Verstappen, Hamilton's closest challenger, said he had nothing to prove.

  • Texas hires 1st Black director of Longhorn marching band

    The University of Texas has hired the first Black director of the Longhorn marching band one month after it announced the band will be required to perform “The Eyes of Texas” school song that has drawn sharp criticism over racist elements in its past. Cliff Croomes, assistant director of bands at LSU, will take over the Longhorn Band at his alma mater starting June 1, Texas announced Wednesday. Croomes inherits an ongoing controversy over the decision to keep playing the school song.

  • Amazingly Preserved Bird Fossils Reveal Links to Dinosaurs

    This overview of prehistoric avian fossils in the Liaoning Province of China reveals how evolutionary "dead-ends" led to modern birds. The post Amazingly Preserved Bird Fossils Reveal Links to Dinosaurs appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Intel shareholders reject executive compensation plan -filing

    The decision, on a nonbinding advisory basis, was taken at the company's annual stockholder meeting on May 13. In a statement, Intel said it "has a long-standing commitment to pay-for-performance, which holds executive officers accountable for business results and rewards them for consistently strong corporate performance and the creation of stockholder value ... The board also finds it incredibly important to ensure that it has a meaningful dialogue with our investors throughout the year so it can get their feedback on important matters affecting Intel." Intel shareholders also rejected a proposal for a report on median pay gaps across race and gender within the company.

  • Adrian Colbert signing with Patriots

    Veteran safety Adrian Colbert is headed to New England. Colbert’s agent Drew Rosenhaus told PFT that Colbert has agreed to a contract with the Patriots. Colbert went to camp with the Dolphins last summer, had a brief stint with the Chiefs after being cut in August and was claimed off of waivers by the Giants [more]

  • Capitals' Alex Ovechkin has angry reaction after loss to Bruins

    Capitals star Alex Ovechkin had some choice words after the Bruins won Game 3 of their first-round playoff series in double overtime on a defensive breakdown.