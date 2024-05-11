Santino Ferrucci, Romain Grosjean bang wheels, flip birds in tense IndyCar warmup

INDIANAPOLIS – As Alex Palou tries to drive away from the field as he did here a year ago on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course to kick off a productive May, keep your eyes on a potential battle in the midfield.

Stemming from a wheel banging two weeks ago that Santino Ferrucci clearly filed in the back of his mind, the AJ Foyt Racing driver and Juncos Hollinger Racing's Romain Grosjean got into it again on track less than two minutes into Saturday morning's final practice before the Sonsio Grand Prix.

/dA.J. Foyt Enterprises driver Santino Ferrucci (14) talks with a racing engineer Friday, May 10, 2024, during practice for the Sonsio Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Choice words on the radio were screamed. At least one single-finger-salute was doled out. And Ferrucci made clear he's finished giving an inch if he feels disrespected.

"Man, he drove into me at Barber in the warmup for no reason, so I'm simply returning the favor, my friend. It's not Formula 1 anymore. You can hit people with these cars and be fine," Ferrucci told the Peacock broadcast post practice. "You want to turn into me when I have the inside? I'm not lifting. I'm sorry. I had the corner, and that's on him. If he doesn't like it, he can come talk to me."

The Nos. 77 (Grosjean) and 14 (Ferrucci) Chevys tore out of the pits to start the warmup session with a couple of cars between them, but between one dropping back in line and Alexander Rossi working around the outside of Grosjean during what for most of the field is typically an install lap to test their systems, the rivals were soon wing-to-tail with Grosjean leading.

Ferrucci then nosed inside the No. 77 as they ran side-by-side through Turn 11, and Grosjean then seemed to try and pinch the No. 14 on the curb. Ferrucci refused to lift, got the upper hand and then ran Grosjean way wide as they approached Turn 12 in the oval south short chute.

Entering Turn 12, Ferrucci took one hand off the wheel and reached an arm above his aeroscreen to give Grosjean "the bird."

Communicating with his JHR team members, Grosjean was clearly displeased. "Dude, there needs to be a penalty for Ferrucci. This is nuts. He crashed into me and was brake testing me," he screamed on the radio.

Ferrucci, who starts this afternoon in 16th, with Grosjean in 23rd, said the back-and-forth doesn't date back before Barber, when the JHR driver poked inside of the No. 14 coming through the tight Turn 5 hairpin, which soon led to Ferrucci diving inside on a fast chicane where they banged wheels multiple times before the Foyt car drove off.

"Honestly, I don't really have a beef with the guy. He's a nice dude, but you've got to have a little more respect for your competitors on-track," Ferrucci driver said. "There's no sense banging wheels with me in Barber. Now, I'm on the inside this time, and it's my corner. If you want to turn into me, then so be it.

"But like I said, I'm not lifting."

