Santiago Vescovi sets record for starts in Vols’ win at Vanderbilt

No. 5 Tennessee (15-4, 5-1 SEC) defeated Vanderbilt (5-14, 0-6 SEC), 75-62, Saturday at Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Commodores led, 35-30, at halftime.

Vols’ guard Santiago Vescovi made his 129th career start, a program record. The previous record was held by both Allan Houston and Chris Lofton.

Vesovi totaled 12 points, five rebounds and two assists against Vanderbilt. He was one of four Tennessee players to score 10-plus points in the contest.

Dalton Knecht led all scorers with 32 points. He converted 13-of-21 field goal attempts and 3-of-7 three-point attempts. Knecht made 3-of-7 free throw attempts.

Zakai Zeigler and Jordan Gainey recorded 10 points each. Zeigler also finished with six assists and four rebounds. Jonas Aidoo totaled nine rebounds and 10 rebounds for the Vols.

Tyrin Lawrence led the Commodores with 21 points. He also posted eight rebounds.

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire