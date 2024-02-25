Santiago Vescovi hits buzzer-beater in Tennessee basketball vs Texas A&M

Santiago Vescovi hit a buzzer-beater at halftime for Tennessee basketball against Texas A&M on Saturday.

The senior guard fired a corner 3-pointer to give UT a 37-27 lead over the Aggies.

Vols coach Rick Barnes called timeout with 12 seconds before halftime. Guard Zakai Zeigler controlled the play, dribbling into the paint before spotting Vescovi in the corner. The senior got the shot away before the buzzer and thought he got fouled, pleading with an official after the shot for the opportunity to have a four-point play.

Tennessee basketball got its second halftime buzzer-beater of the season

Vescovi's buzzer-beater was UT's second this season.

Guard Jahmai Mashack beat the buzzer on a 3-pointer before halftime against Ole Miss on Jan. 6.

The junior made a three in the corner in front of the Rebels' bench to give UT a 40-31 lead against Ole Miss. It was his second 3-pointer in a row in the final 30 seconds before halftime.

