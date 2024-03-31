Santiago Vescovi available for Tennessee basketball vs Purdue in Elite 8

DETROIT − Santiago Vescovi is expected to be available for Tennessee basketball against Purdue in the Elite Eight on Sunday.

The Vols senior guard "will warm up with the intent to play," a UT spokesperson said.

Vescovi did not play against Creighton on Friday while battling the flu, which he said had been "kicking my tail." No. 2 Tennessee (27-8) is playing to reach the first Final Four in program history against the No. 1 seed Boilermakers (32-4) on Sunday (2:20 p.m. ET, CBS)

Vescovi is averaging 6.5 points and 3.7 rebounds per game this season.

Santiago Vescovi update for Tennessee basketball vs Purdue

Vescovi indicated Saturday he planned to try and play against Purdue. He did not practice Thursday in Detroit and then sat out in UT's 82-75 win against the Bluejays to reach the Elite Eight for the second time in program history. Jahmai Mashack started in Vescovi's spot.

Vescovi missed a game for the fourth time in his career out of 152 games. He had played in a program-record 148 games with 144 starts.

Vescovi had started every game this season for Tennessee and the Vols had started the same lineup for 28 straight games.

Santiago Vescovi has been a staple for Tennessee basketball for five years

Vescovi is averaging 10.4 points per game in his career and shooting 37.3% on 3-pointers.

Vescovi became the Tennessee leader in career steals with 212 after he tallied three against Texas in UT's 62-58 win in the second round in Charlotte. He is one of two players to make more than 100 3-pointers in a season. He hit 102 as a junior in 2021-22. Chris Lofton did it three times. He also ranks third in school history in 3-pointers with 325, trailing Lofton's 431 and Allan Houston's 346.

The Uruguayan guard is one of two players in Tennessee history with 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 400 assists.

