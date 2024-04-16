Santiago Socino: Hooker swapping Gloucester for Agen at the end of the season

Socino enjoyed loan spells with Darlington Mowden Park and Rotherham Titans while at Newcastle [Getty Images]

Gloucester have confirmed hooker Santiago Socino will leave the club at the end of the season to join French side Agen.

Socino, 31, who has played six times for Argentina, joined Gloucester on an initial short-term deal in 2020 before extending his stay.

He has also played for Hull RUFC, Newcastle Falcons and Jaguares in his homeland.

In four years at Kingsholm, he has made 60 appearances for the club.

Gloucester are currently ninth in the Premiership table, 11 points adrift of ninth-placed Sale Sharks but 19 clear of bottom side Newcastle.

The Cherry and Whites have also reached the semi-finals of the European Challenge Cup, where they will host Benetton, and won the Premiership Rugby Cup last month.