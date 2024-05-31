Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Muslim Salikhov added to UFC Fight Night event on July 13

Santiago Ponzinibbio has booked his first fight of 2024.

The UFC welterweight veteran is scheduled to take on Muslim Salikhov in an 170-pound bout at a UFC Fight Night event on July 13. The location and venue have yet to be officially determined, but the event will likely land in Denver. The UFC announced the news of the matchup on Friday evening.

Both men are looking to get back to the win column.

Ponzinibbio (29-7 MMA, 11-6 UFC) last fought in April 2023 when he was knocked out by Kevin Holland at UFC 287. The Argentine is currently 1-3 in his past four fights, with one TKO win over Alex Morono and two close, split decision losses to Geoff Neal and Michel Pereira.

On the other hand, Salikhov (19-5 MMA, 6-4 UFC) is hoping to snap a two-fight losing streak. He was stopped by Randy Brown in February and lost a unanimous decision to Nicolas Dalby in June 2023.

Below is the updated line up for the UFC Fight Night card on July 13:

Rose Namajunas vs. Maycee Barber

Mike Malott vs. Gilbert Urbina

Viviane Araujo vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

Gabriel Bonfim vs. Ange Loosa

Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Cody Brundage

Julian Erosa vs. Christian Rodriguez

Mariya Agapova vs. Luana Santos

Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Muslim

