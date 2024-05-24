Santiago Bernabeu preparing for several Real Madrid farewells

Although Real Madrid have already won the La Liga title and have very little left to play for in this competition, the upcoming league match against Real Betis is still going to be a memorable one for the Merengues.

This is the last game of the season for the men in White, and thus naturally be an event of some significance for the team. Furthermore, it will also be the last time that Real Madrid will be playing at their home ground this season.

As Mundo Deportivo has noted, this latter factor, combined with the already confirmed departure of Toni Kroos and the possible departure of Nacho Fernandez, will make this match a quite emotional affair for everyone at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Toni Kroos will naturally be the main protagonist on the night, especially after the end of the match, as he will bid his farewell to the Santiago Bernabeu visitors, people who have been at his back and have been enjoying seeing his exquisite skills and abilities for the last ten years.

Similarly, Nacho might also say his goodbye to the ground which has been his home since 2001, when he was only an 11-year-old child. He will be able to depart at the height of his Real Madrid career, having captained the team to a La Liga and a Spanish Super Cup title, while also having the chance to get the Champions League trophy in his hands before leaving the club.

For the rest of the team, the Real Madrid fans will be taking this opportunity to wish them the best of luck ahead of the UEFA Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund, which is scheduled to be played at the Wembley, London, on 1st June.

Hopefully, these players will be able to return to the Santiago Bernabeu with the most prestigious trophy in club football, and give their fans another reason to keep supporting the team.