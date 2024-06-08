Santi Cazorla confirms Arsenal return option after Arteta discussion

Arsenal legend Santi Cazorla has once again expressed his eagerness to return to the Emirates after his playing career ends, marking the third consecutive year he’s publicly stated this desire.

The Spanish midfielder, who currently plays for Real Oviedo, confirmed in a recent interview with Sky Sports that he has discussed the possibility with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 23: Mikel Arteta and Santi Cazorla of Arsenal at the finsl whistle during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal at Etihad Stadium on September 23, 2012 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

“I have a very special affection for Arsenal,” Cazorla said. “I spent six wonderful years there and I know how much all the people love me there.”

He added, “Of course, I was fortunate to share a dressing room with Mikel Arteta and now he is the manager. We had conversations about that [returning] but right now I am not focused on anything other than contributing to this club, Oviedo, and continuing to enjoy football as a player.

“After that, we will see what the future holds for me. It is clear that Arsenal is a club that has always left the door open to me to return.”

Arsenal’s Spanish midfielder Mikel Arteta (L) and Arsenal’s Spanish midfielder Santi Cazorla (R) walk to the pitch for a training session at the club’s complex in London Colney on March 12, 2013 ahead of the team’s last 16 UEFA Champions League football match against Bayern Munich in Germany on March 13.(Photo credit ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

This isn’t the first time Cazorla has voiced his longing for a North London reunion. Earlier this year, he told The Guardian, “I really want to go back.” In July last year he said, “I miss everything of this club every day – every day. If I have the possibility to come back, I will be back. I don’t know which position in the club, as a coach or sports director,” and in November 2022, he stated, “Of course, I would like to come back. I have to wait if the club thinks about me, if I can help in something – as a coach or a sporting director.”

With his retirement anticipated this summer, the possibility of a Cazorla comeback is becoming increasingly tangible. Whether it happens this year or in the near future, one thing is certain: Santi Cazorla‘s heart remains at Arsenal and the club would love to welcome him back.